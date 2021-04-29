Salina, KS

Mom Asks For Help Finding Daughter’s Killer

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2021

Salina Police, along with a grieving mother, are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Back on February 23rd, 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman was shot to death in a vehicle in front of her home at 731 N. 4th Street.

A couple of days later an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder was issued by the Saline County District Court for 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson at a media conference Thursday morning said Hull, who lived in Salina at the time of the shooting, has connections to the Wichita and Kansas City areas.  Police have even looked in Texas for him.

Hoffman’s mother Taphne Speilman also spoke at the media conference. She said Courtney was a good person who had many friends and knew a lot of people. Her three children will never get to see their mother again, Speilman said. Courtney “is missed by many people who totally loved her and knew that her life mattered,”  Speilman said. She implored anyone who has any information about Hull to contact police.

 

Chief Nelson said Hull should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information pertaining to Hull’s current location contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward.

The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

 

35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III still remains at-large.  He has connections to the Wichita and Kansas City areas.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

