Investigators are looking for an arsonist who destroyed a car.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Salina Fire and Salina Police were called around 4am Wednesday to an active vehicle fire in the 200 block of S. Clark.

Police say someone threw a lit Molotav cocktail through the window of a 2006 Pontiac G6 and fled.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze which left heavy damage to the car’s interior.

The 41-year-old owner values the Pontiac at $3,000.