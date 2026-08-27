Mokas Coffee Expanding With 9 New Locations

Salina based Mokas Coffee & Eatery is growing, and expanding with multiple locations across the Kansas City area.

According to JRI Hospitality, they have signed a nine-unit franchise development deal with Cornerstone Hospitality. It includes includes six units across Clay and Jackson Counties on the Missouri side of the greater Kansas City market, along with three additional development units in Kansas markets outside the metro area. Those three additional units will be directed to the Kansas markets of Derby, Garden City, and Manhattan, with active site selection underway and a 2027 opening targeted as the group builds out the full nine-unit development.

Beyond the business opportunity, Cornerstone is motivated by the chance to make a broader community impact. Cornerstone Hospitality plans to give young employees, for whom a Mokas location may be their first job, a positive work environment centered on integrity, respect, accountability and teamwork. They also plan to partner with local charities that align with the company’s values in each community it enters.

Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house.

Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality Group, which has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution.

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For more information on franchising with Mokas Coffee & Eatery, please visit https://mokasfranchise.com/.