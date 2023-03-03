Modin resigns as Salina Central basketball coach

Ryan Modin has resigned as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Salina High School Central. Both Modin, and Salina Central Atheltics Director Greg Maring confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Coach Modin visited with Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider to discuss his decision to step down.

“It’s not an easy decision,” said Modin. “It’s something I’ve thought about for a little while, and really it has not a thing to do with players, or wins and losses, or anything like that.”

Modin spent the last four seasons as the Mustangs’ Head Coach, leading the program to an overall record of 31-53. Prior to his four seasons as Head Coach, Modin was also an assistant boys coach for 10 years at Central.

“I’ve got a family, and two little boys that are both under eight years old, and I’m never home,” Modin explained. “During the season, you’re gone a lot. During the offseason, during the summer, there’s a lot of hours that go into it. To do the job right, there’s a lot of hours that go into it. My wife is probably more busy than I am, she’s an orchestra teacher, and there’s just a lot of time I’m missing out on.”

Salina Central went 5-16 this past season, ending the year with a loss to the Hutchinson Salthawks on Wednesday night in the 5A Sub-State Semifinals.

Salina Central will now begin a search for it’s next Head Boys Basketball Coach who will take over a team that is set to return eight players with significant Varsity playing experience for next season.