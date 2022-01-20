Mockup of Cells Next on Jail’s List

The new Saline County Jail is beginning to take shape at the ground level – as crews continue to ready the site for foundations, footings and pouring concrete.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that one of the next milestones in the process is having a life size replica of a jail cell arrive on scene.

Smith Hanes added that the model will help staff see how the ergonomics of the design works in the space.

Builders expect to have a concrete replica of the cell-pod to work with by the end of February.

The new jail project was approved by voters. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st, 2021. Estimated completion date of the project is September 2023.

Plans for the new jail include:

Facility will be 392 beds. A consultant projected that by 2038 the average daily population would be over 400.

Will have dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

49 additional full-time staff will be needed to run the facility at full capacity, the Jail already employs 55 people.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.