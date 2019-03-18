Salina, KS

Mock Crash Shows Students the Dangers of Distracted Driving

Jeremy BohnMarch 18, 2019

USD 306 Southeast of Saline High School students got a lesson outside of the classroom on Monday afternoon thanks to several area agencies.

High school students were released from classes for 30 minutes to view a mock automobile accident in the parking lot at the school. The mock accident was staged by the school as well as the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to show students what its like for emergency personnel to work a devastating car crash due to distracted driving.

Eight students from Southeast of Saline also acted in the demonstration which had two cars that crashed with multiple passengers in both vehicles, simulating a post-prom night atmosphere. In the skit, one of the drivers was texting while driving, while the other driver was a suspected drunk driver.

Several emergency service personnel responded to the scene–much like a real accident–including the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Ben with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Salina Fire Department, EMS from both Salina Fire and Gypsum Valley, Saline County Rural Fire District No. 1 and Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home.

After the mock accident concluded, students then went back inside to an assembly where they could discuss what they witnessed.

 

