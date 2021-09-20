Mobilization Snares 5 Impaired Drivers

The Saline County Sheriff ‘s Office stayed busy during a recently concluded mobilization targeting impaired drivers.

According to the agency, during the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign deputies conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws.

During the campaign, deputies made 118 vehicle stops which resulted in 5 impaired driving arrests, 1 safety belt citation, 26 speeding citations, 27 other citations, and 3 non-DUI related arrests.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, “If you were stopped you hopefully learned from your experience. You can count on this department to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws all through the year. We will continue to do so because, while the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose, campaign may be over; we are always committed to enforcing impaired driving and other traffic laws.”