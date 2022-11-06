Salina, KS

Mobility Week Free Public Transportation

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2022

OCCK Transportation is providing free rides to the general public on all services, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, during the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week happening November 6 – 12, 2022.

According to the organization, from November 6th to November 12th public transportation providers, mobility managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the second annual Kansas Mobility Week. Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies.

OCCK normally offers free rides on Election Day each year to help increase voter turnout.

“We are excited to provide free rides for the whole week to celebrate Mobility Week,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK.  “It’s a great opportunity for people to experience public transit and increase their mobility choices.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

