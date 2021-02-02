MLBPA Likely To Reject MLB Proposal

The MLB Players Association is likely to reject MLB’s latest proposal to delay the start of the season.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the MLBPA may not even counter as several players feel it’s too late to revise the schedule.

MLB reportedly proposed a 154-game slate with expanded playoffs.

The season would be delayed one month, but include full pay for players as part of the deal.

If the players reject this latest offer, spring training would likely start as planned in mid-February. The regular season is scheduled to begin April 1st.