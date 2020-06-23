MLB Teams Vote To Proceed With 2020 Season

(New York, NY) — Baseball is unofficially back. In a statement, MLB says its clubs have “unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season” under terms of a March agreement that includes player service time, pay and the draft.

Despite failed negotiations to start the season, that agreement allows Commissioner Rob Manfred to schedule a season of any length as long as players are paid full prorated salaries.

USA TODAY reports Manfred is expected to impose a 60-game season.

The league is asking if players will be able report to their team’s camp by July 1st and agree on health and safety protocols.

MLB is hoping for a decision by five p.m. Eastern time.

