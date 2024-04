Former Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals Manager Whitey Herzog has died at the age of 92.

The Hall of Fame inductee led the Royals from 1975-1979 before moving to the other side of Missouri to lead the Cardinals for 12 seasons, winning three National League pennants and a World Series in 1982.

In his time with the Royals, Herzog managed KC to a record of 410-304. In total, he amassed 1,281 win in his 18 year career in the Major Leagues.