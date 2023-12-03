Mizzou Edges Wichita State in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Turnovers proved costly for Wichita State in an 82-72 road loss at Missouri Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State (7-2) came into the game having committed just 14 turnovers in its last two games, but finished with 18 in a hostile road environment – one off a season high. Mizzou scored 20 points off those turnovers.

Colby Rogers scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Harlond Beverly recorded his first double-double with 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, while also adding four assists and four steals.

Isaac Abidde (11) and Xavier Bell (10) rounded out the double figure scorers.

Wichita State attempted 28 three-pointers – the second most in a game this season – but made only eight (28.6 percent). An area Wichita State dominated was on the glass, outrebounding the Tigers, 48-32. Eighteen of those came on the offensive end.

Both teams combined to go 35-for-38 at the free throw line. Mizzou was 23-for-25 and Wichita State 12-for-13.

Wichita State could not have got off to a worse start to begin the game. The Shockers had six turnovers in the first 3:34, allowing Missouri to get out to a 7-0 lead. Wichita State turned it over only six times total last time out against Richmond.

A Paul Mills timeout settled his team down, as the Shockers pulled within three, 10-7, at the 13:43 mark.

The first half would feature a game of runs. After Wichita State pulled within three, Missouri immediately stretched it back to nine barely a minute later. With 6:35 left, Wichita State clawed back in behind a 7-0 run to make it a two-point game.

After another Mizzou 10-2 spurt pushed the margin back to double digits, Bell kickstarted another 8-0 answer to come within a pair at the 2:24 mark. Rogers and Bell knocked down back-to-back triples in the run.

A fast and frenzied first half came to an end with Mizzou leading 41-34. The two teams combined to make 13 three-pointers with Wichita State going 6-of-12 and Mizzou 7-of-20.

Turnovers were the key to the first half, as Wichita State committed 10 miscues to only two for the Tigers. Those 10 turnovers led directly to 16 points for Mizzou.

With Mizzou leading by nine with 11:09 remaining, Wichita State once again refused to go away. Over the next five minutes the margin would hover between 4-8 until Beverly went on a personal 7-0 run, cutting it to a two-point game with 3:51 left. Out of a timeout Caleb Grill knocked down a corner three and Bell answered with a floater, keeping it a one possession game.

Wichita State had back-to-back open looks at a tying three-pointer from Bell and Pohto, but both drew iron. On the ensuing Mizzou possession, Sean East II drained a dagger three-pointer to put the Tigers up 74-68.

Two more Mizzou free throws and a Nick Honor floater pushed the deficit to 10 with less than a minute on the clock.

Up Next

Wichita State makes the trek downtown to INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday where they will face South Dakota State at 6 p.m.