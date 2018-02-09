Mitchell’s Tap-in Completes South Sweep Over Campus

In the previous meeting, the Salina South boys basketball team gave up 19 offensive rebounds to Campus.

Isaac Mitchell returned the favor.

The junior followed a miss from freshman A.J. Johnson and banked it through with 2.5 seconds left, sealing a 44-42 victory over the Colts on Friday. South (4-12, 3-5) doubled its win total this week after the finish.

Defense set the tone in the opening quarter. South junior Cai Calvert knotted up the score at 10-all with 1:08 remaining in the first frame. The Colts scored the last bucket of the first and the first of the second period to go ahead 14-10.

The Cougars answered with a 10-0 spurt, sparked by sophomore Ty Garrett’s five points, pushing South ahead 20-14. Following a 24-18 halftime cushion, the Cougars ballooned the margin out to 30-18 with 4:10 left in the third after a pair of buckets by Johnson and freshman Devon Junghans.

Campus (7-9, 3-6) flipped the switch, though, roaring back to take a 35-34 advantage after a triple by Kaleb Selenke with 6:23 to go. The Colts received another huge play by sophomore Steele Chapman as he completed a three-point with 2:35 remaining.

South had the final four points, although earning them was fair from easy. Johnson swished in a pair of free throws to tie the score at 42-apiece. The Cougars tried hanging on for the final shot with 1:30 left, but Campus freshman Sterling Chapman swiped the ball away, leading to a one-and-one opportunity at the foul line.

Chapman left the shot long, leading to a rebound for South. Right before the game-winning score, the Cougars won a jump ball with 5 seconds to go, setting up the win.

Mitchell was the Salina Ortho Player of the Game with 11 points. Junior Elex Banks provided 10 and a slew of rebounds. South heads to Derby on Tuesday with pregame at 5:45 on Y93.7.

SALINA SOUTH 57, CAMPUS 34

The Cougars (6-10, 2-6) relied on stout defense and offensive rebounds to blow by the Colts. South jumped out to an 11-4 cushion before allowing a three by Campus junior Elizabeth Baalmann, who had all seven points, trailing 11-7 at the end of one.

Salina South allowed just one bucket by Baalmann in the second stanza. Meanwhile, South junior Jadyn Zamecnik nailed two treys to power the Cougars to 23-10 halftime lead.

Campus (1-14, 0-9) trimmed the deficit to 10, 25-15 after a triple by junior Hannah Shutte. But, the three-ball answer by South senior Allie Valdez allowed the Cougars to put their heads down and sprint to a 41-23 advantage through three frames.

Zamecnik and junior Camdyn Schreiber each had 11 points to pace South, but the Salina Ortho Player of the Game went to junior Gretchen Cox for her 10-point performance.