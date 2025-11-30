Mistletoe Melodies Tickets Still Available

If you have family coming in early for the holidays and need something festive to do you can get the gang together for a fun holiday party. Or maybe you just need an idea for a date night. Either way, the Salina Area United Way’s Mistletoe Melodies has you covered.

According to the agency, the event will be an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and holiday magic.

This year’s Mistletoe Melodies brings the energy, music, and laughs with crowd-favorite HiFi Dueling Pianos. New this year, HiFi will perform from the center of the room, surrounded by tables, creating an immersive experience that lets you sing, cheer, and be part of the show like never before!

An ugly Christmas sweater contest is part of the event this year. The best ugly Christmas sweaters win prizes including a cash prize from The Venue, and first place gets a special Poppy and Vine goodie basket. All are encouraged to bring your holiday spirit, and your tackiest sweater.

Santa will also be making an appearance.

The event will also include:

Live & Silent Auction

Whiskey Pull

50/50 Cash Raffle

Photo Booth for Holiday Memories

The fund raising event will take place Friday, December 19th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The final day to purchase tickets is December 7th.

Purchase Your Table Here