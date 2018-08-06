Salina, KS

Missouri Woman Facing Murder Charges in River Plunge

MetroSource NewsAugust 6, 2018

A woman is under arrest following a deadly incident in the Kansas River in Lawrence.

26-year-old Scharron Dingledine of Columbia, Missouri, is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Authorities say Dingledine’s vehicle went into the Kansas River on Friday, and she and her one-year-old son were pulled from the water.

The one-year-old boy suffered critical injuries, and the body of Dingledine’s five-year-old daughter was recovered from the river on Saturday morning.

