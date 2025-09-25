Missing Woman Sought

Salina Police are seeking help from the public as they continue to look for a missing woman.

Police say on Wednesday a family member reported missing 59-year-old Deborah Peterson from Tescott. The family reported their last contact with her was on Monday at about 4:30 AM. At that time she left the family member’s home, located in central Salina. It was believed Peterson was driving back home to the Tescott area.

Peterson left behind important medications. Family members also reported her being in mental health crisis recently.

Peterson was driving a white Volkswagen Golf four door bearing Kansas tag 794RCX. The vehicle has a

distinguishable green hatchback with a bumper sticker that states, “I identify as a greenVolkswagen”.

The vehicle was last seen in Salina northbound on Ohio at Pacific on Monday at about 12:30 PM.

Peterson is described as a 59-year-old white female, approximately 5’5’”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone has any information in reference to Deborah Peterson, please contact the

Salina Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.