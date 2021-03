A wedding ring is believed to have been stolen from a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a ring is stolen from 814 Cedar, sometime between Saturday and Wednesday.

The owner, 55-year-old Brenda Jackman, Salina, reports that she had taken her ring off and placed it on the bathroom counter, Saturday. She has spent several days looking for the ring and has been unable to locate it.

The ring is valued at $10,000 and there are no suspects.