Missing Teen Still Sought

A Salina teen who hasn’t had contact with family or friends, or been seen since late July is still missing.

Back on August 24th police began asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Haley Ann Davis of Salina.

Haley was reported missing on August 10th. She was last seen in Salina , and was last active on social media July 21st. She was last known to be traveling to the Wichita area.

If you have any information concerning Haley Davis’ whereabouts, please contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward.