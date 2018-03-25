Salina, KS

UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Safe

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2018

A teen who went missing in Salina last week has been found safe.

Last week on Monday 13-year-old Jalyssa Sexton went missing.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that Jalyssa has been found safe. She was found this weekend in Wichita

ORIGINAL: Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing earlier this week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 13-year-old Jalyssa Sexton went missing on Monday.

Jalyssa may be wearing an oversized dark colored sweatshirt, a t-shirt-, and leggings.

Anyone with information on Jalyssa Sexton’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

