Missing Salina Teen Sought

Todd PittengerFebruary 27, 2018

Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing late last week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 14-year-old Damion Smith went missing this past Friday, February 23rd. He was last seen when a family member dropped him off at school.

There have been possible sightings in the area of the Chapel Ridge Apartments and Central Mall in Salina.

 

Anyone with information on Damion Smith’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

