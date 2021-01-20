Missing Salina Teen ID’d as “Pecos Jane Doe”

A Salina teenager who went missing in 1966 has been identified in a Texas cold case as Pecos Jane Doe. The missing teen from Salina is identified in the 55-year-old cold case.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jolaine Hemmy of Salina drowned in a Pecos, Texas, motel swimming pool in July 1966.

Hemmy’s body was not identified at the time because the man she was traveling with left the motel and took everything with him, including all forms of identification.

Hemmy’s body was identified after police reopened the case last year and exhumed her remains.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Tuesday, July 5th, 1966 the body of an unidentified white female, now identified as Hemmy, was found in the pool of the Ropers Motel in Pecos, Texas. The victim and an unidentified male companion checked into the motel earlier that day and registered as husband and wife. Hemmy registered as a guest alongside a male companion, registered as “Mrs. Russell Battuon” (or “Batuon“).

While the male slept in the room, Hemmy went swimming in the pool, where she was later found drowned by a maid. There was no apparent evidence of foul play, despite the fact that screams were heard at the time preceding her death. It is believed Hemmy was alone when she died.

After Hemmy was pulled from the pool, she was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased. Her male companion checked out of the motel, taking their registration card with him and was never seen again. It is believed he acted out of fear; he left driving a 1963 Sedan.

Hemmy’s male companion has not been conclusively identified. They may have used the name of a Marine stationed in North Carolina, whose connection to the pair remains unclear.