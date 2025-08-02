Missing Person Sought

Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing person from Solomon.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Alexander James Baize has been reported missing. He was last seen in Solomon during the evening hours on Wednesday, July 30th.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexander Baize is asked to contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.