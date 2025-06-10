Missing, Or Stolen Dog?

Salina Police are investigating the case of a missing dog – that may have been stolen.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a Shih Tzu breed dog went missing between Saturday night and Sunday morning from a house in the 1600 block of Beverly.

Police say when the owner checked their porch surveillance camera, they noticed a delivery person for DoorDash had picked up the dog while they were on the property dropping off food.

The video however does not show the person taking the dog. Detectives are waiting for a response from the delivery company on the identity of the driver so they can be interviewed regarding the missing dog.