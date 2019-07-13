Missing McPherson Woman Sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing McPherson woman.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the McPherson Police Department has requested a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman.

The whereabouts of 64-year-old Sharoll Joy Schoen are unknown. She was last seen on July 11, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m. leaving the VFW, 120 S. Taft St, in McPherson, Ks.

Sharoll is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sharoll has grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt, and glasses. Sharoll is prescribed medication, which she is required to take, and she does not have with her.

If located, please contact the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.