Missing Manhattan Man Sought

Family and friends for searching for a missing Manhattan man. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the whereabouts of 77-year-old Ray G. Newman are unknown, and public assistance is requested to help locate him.

Newman is likely driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Kansas tag 815NXM. The vehicle has white sticker decals in its rear window, and one reads “German Shepherd Dad.”

Newman was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, driving east toward Manhattan, Kansas from Riley, Kansas, near the 6400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd., in Manhattan.

Newman is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve pearl snap shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots.

Newman is displaying early signs of dementia.

If you see Ray Newman, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.