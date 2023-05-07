Missing Man Still Sought

A search continues for a man who went missing in southeast Kansas under suspicious circumstances.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for Dakota A. Patton, the 23-year-old man who was last seen the evening of April 25, in Parsons, Kansas. Foul play is suspected in Patton’s disappearance.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on April 27, after Patton’s vehicle was located abandoned in a field in rural Labette County. Patton was also reported missing on April 27.

Patton is a white male. He is 5 ft. 11 in. tall and weighs around 230 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. Patton was likely wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and boots.

KBI agents believe Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River _ between 20th Rd. and Wallace Rd., and 60th Rd. and Wallace Rd. Investigators ask fisherman, hunters, farmers, and hikers who frequent this area to report anything suspicious they encounter that may be connected to Patton’s disappearance.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Dakota Patton, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565. Anonymous tips can be made online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.