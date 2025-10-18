Missing Man Sought

A man who was born and raised in Salina has gone missing in the El Paso, Texas, area.

A search is on of 22-year-old Elijah Bess. The 22-year old, who graduated from Salina Central High School, was last heard from on October 9th. His last known location in an area around El Paso, Texas, specifically near Tin Mine, North Franklin, Martin Trail, Bowen Ranch.

Bess has not been in contact with family or friends since October 9th. They say this is completely out of character, and those who love him are deeply concerned for his safety. His last known photos were sent around 5:00 PM on October 9th from the El Paso Tin Mine area.

Bess may have been staying either in his vehicle, a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla, or on Fort Bliss, Barracks #225, Room 20305.

If anyone has any information on where Elijah Bess could be, they are urged to contact:

El Paso Police – 915-212-0305

Fort Bliss Police – 915-744-9311

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office – 915-546-2280

Even the smallest piece of information could help bring him home safe.