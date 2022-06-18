Missing Endangered Man Sought

Salina Police are seeking a missing person who they believe is in danger.

According to the agency, on June 13th the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin. Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.

Police have received information from neighbors that 44-year-old Nathan Thompson, who had been residing in the trailer home, has not been seen for approximately one week. Thompson’s family members have not spoken to him in the last seven days and are unaware of his location. In addition, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in Salina Municipal Court on June 14, 2022.

The Salina Police Department has received information that foul play may be involved in Thompson’s disappearance.

If you have had contact with Nathan Thompson since June 1, 2022, have information concerning his disappearance, or have information relative to the fire at 1635 Elgin please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You may also call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask to speak to Detective Lemon, case 2022-17281.