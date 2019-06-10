Missing Cattle Sought

A Cloud County man is asking for the public’s help in finding 36 head of cattle that are missing and presumed stolen.

Heath Burt says 36 of his cows disappeared sometime between June 1st and June 6th. The missing cattle include:

14 black 6 – 8 year old cows

4 red cows

A double bar B brand was on the cattle, along with a red ear tag.

Burt says he is offering $2,000 to anyone who can help bring his cows home.

The cows went missing from a pasture southwest of Concordia.

Anyone with any information about the missing cattle is asked to call the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office at 785-243-3636, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-338-0554, or Heath Burt at 316-518-7754.