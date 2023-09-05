Missing Abilene Man Sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Abilene man. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in an effort to find 72-year-old Alan Duane Carroll.

According to the Abilene Police Department, the whereabouts of Carroll are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. His last known location was headed westbound from Great Bend. He was driving a 2004 Lexus GX with KS tag 863DMM.

Carroll is 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and jeans.

If you see him, please contact the Abilene Police Department at 785-200-0536.