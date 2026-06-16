Missing Abilene Man Sought

Family and friends are trying to find Dominick Campbell, who has been missing from Abilene since June 3rd.

There have been several deaths in Dominick Campbell’s family including his grandpa. Family says that he was not taking all this very well mentally. They also say he would not have left without telling anybody, especially his closest friends.

It is believed that he may still be in the Abilene, Kansas area or he may be in the Salina, Junction City, Manhattan, or Topeka, Kansas area. His phone last pinged on a tower near New Cambria, Kansas.

Dominick did not have a vehicle or anything with wheels, so he would have walked or got a ride.

Dominick is 26 years old. He is 5’4″ to 5’7″ tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that Dominick may be wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding Dominick’s disappearance or you know of his where- abouts please call the Abilene, Kansas Police Department (handled by Dickinson County Emergency Communications) at 785-263-1212 or 785-263-4041 or the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) at 785-296-4017.