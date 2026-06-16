Festival Documentary to Debut

FILI Creative has released the official trailer for 4 Days in June, a feature-length documentary that explores the people, stories, and shared experiences behind one of Kansas’ most beloved arts festivals.

According to Fili, the newly released two-minute trailer offers audiences a first look at the documentary, which was filmed over five years and captures the sights, sounds, and spirit of the Smoky Hill River Festival. Through interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and Festival moments, the film examines how art creates opportunities for connection and community.

The film’s tagline, “Finding common ground is a walk in the park,” reflects its central theme. Each year tens of thousands gather in Oakdale Park to experience music, food, performances, and visual arts. 4 Days in June explores what happens when people come together around a shared experience.

In 2026, the Smoky Hill River Festival celebrates its 50th year, with this year’s Festival taking place June 11–14 in Salina, Kansas.

Produced by FILI Creative in partnership with Salina Arts & Humanities and the Smoky Hill River Festival, 4 Days in June takes audiences beyond the Festival grounds to meet the organizers, volunteers, artists, performers, and attendees who make the event possible. What begins as a look at the logistics and planning behind a major community event ultimately becomes a story about belonging, creativity, and the power of gathering together.

The official trailer is now available online. Audiences can watch the trailer, explore behind-the-scenes content, and find updates about the film by visiting www.4DaysinJune.com or following 4 Days in June on social media.

4 Days in June will premiere July 9 at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina. The premiere is a ticketed event for invited guests. Following the premiere, the film will have public showings at the Salina Art Center Cinema July 10–15.