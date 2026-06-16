Property Owners in Floodplain Need to Contact Planning and Zoning Before Repairs

According to the County, this helps ensure repairs meet National Flood Insurance Program requirements and local floodplain regulations.

Floodplain development permits are required for repairs and reconstruction in the floodplain. This includes work on homes, accessory structures, roads, culverts, and other development located within a regulated floodplain.

Storm damage may include damage from flooding, high winds, fallen trees, or other storm-related causes. Substantial damage reviews may be required following disasters.