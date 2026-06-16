Property Owners in Floodplain Need to Contact Planning and Zoning Before Repairs

|Saline County property owners who experienced storm damage within a designated floodplain should contact the Saline County Planning and Zoning Department before beginning repairs or rebuilding to determine whether a permit is needed and to review any floodplain requirements.
According to the County, this helps ensure repairs meet National Flood Insurance Program requirements and local floodplain regulations.
Floodplain development permits are required for repairs and reconstruction in the floodplain. This includes work on homes, accessory structures, roads, culverts, and other development located within a regulated floodplain.
Storm damage may include damage from flooding, high winds, fallen trees, or other storm-related causes. Substantial damage reviews may be required following disasters.