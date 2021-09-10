Missed Stop Sign Leads to Accident

A two-vehicle accident happened yesterday after one driver ran a stop sign.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 7:50 a.m. yesterday, a 82-year old Salina man driving 2017 Honda HR-V ran a stop sign at the intersection of Fourth St. and Republic Avenue. The vehicle hit a 2000 Honda Accord. The 16-year old driver of the Accord was uninjured, but the 82-year-old man complained of chest pains afterward.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

The Salina man driving the HR-V was cited for disobeying a stop sign.