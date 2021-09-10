Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 99 ° | Lo: 70 °

Missed Stop Sign Leads to Accident

KSAL StaffSeptember 10, 2021

A two-vehicle accident happened yesterday after one driver ran a stop sign.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 7:50 a.m. yesterday, a 82-year old Salina man driving 2017 Honda HR-V ran a stop sign at the intersection of Fourth St. and Republic Avenue. The vehicle hit a 2000 Honda Accord. The 16-year old driver of the Accord was uninjured, but the 82-year-old man complained of chest pains afterward.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

The Salina man driving the HR-V was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Drives Into Tree, Flees ...

A Salina man is facing a slew of charges after a complex scene of events involving a baby yesterday ...

September 10, 2021 Comments

Missed Stop Sign Leads to Accident

Kansas News

September 10, 2021

Big 12 Extends Membership Invitatio...

Sports News

September 10, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 9/9

Sports News

September 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Drives Into Tr...
September 10, 2021Comments
Missed Stop Sign Leads to...
September 10, 2021Comments
Fort Riley to Remember 9/...
September 9, 2021Comments
Consumer Protection Divis...
September 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices