Salina, KS

Now: 67 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 63 °

Missed Opportunities Come Back to Haunt Royals

Royals.comMay 29, 2018

KANSAS CITY — The Royals certainly had enough chances. They wasted numerous scoring opportunities, going just 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position, in an 8-5 loss to the Twins on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals had the bases loaded and one out in the second and didn’t score. They had a leadoff double in the third and didn’t score. They had runners on first and second and one out in the fourth and didn’t score.

Mike Moustakas finally broke the drought with a two-run double with no outs in the fifth. But he was also then stranded.

Jon Jay had three doubles for Kansas City, the first three-double game of his career. But his baserunning gaffe on his third double — he tried to advance to third on a grounder to short with none out — cost the Royals a runner in scoring position in the seventh.

Royals right-hander Jakob Junis again was on his game, giving up three runs over six innings, marking the eighth time this season that Junis has given up three or fewer runs. He walked four and struck out seven.

Junis’ biggest mistake was a 1-1 four-seam fastball that Miguel Sano smashed over the center-field wall for a two-run jack in the fifth inning. Before that, Junis thought his 0-1 fastball was a strike, which would have changed his pitch selection.

The Twins put it away essentially in the eighth with Eddie Rosario’s broken-bat three-run bloop double off Burch Smith, who deserved a better fate. With one out, Robbie Grossman reached on a popup that shortstop Alcides Escobar lost in the sky. After a walk and a strikeout, Brian Dozier reached on an infield single, loading the bases for Rosario.

Jorge Soler hit his seventh home run for the Royals in the ninth. It was the 6,000th home run in franchise history.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Hammel K’s 10 as Royals Clinch Finale i...

May 28, 2018 9:32 am

Duffy Stays Tough on Rangers as Royals Roll

May 25, 2018 5:52 am

Butera, Royals Roll in 10th to Win I-70 Serie...

May 24, 2018 6:30 am

Hammel Baffles Cards for First Win in I-70 Ti...

May 23, 2018 6:11 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Missed Opportunities Come Back to H...

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals certainly had enough chances. They wasted numerous scoring opportunities, ...

May 29, 2018 Comments

Weaver Named Head of Swedes Basebal...

Sports News

May 29, 2018

Swimmer Drowns at Milford Lake

Kansas News

May 28, 2018

7th Medallion Quest Clue Released

Kansas News

May 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Swimmer Drowns at Milford...
May 28, 2018Comments
7th Medallion Quest Clue ...
May 28, 2018Comments
Youth Summer Bus Pass Pro...
May 28, 2018Comments
Reward Offered in Missing...
May 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH