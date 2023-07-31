Miskelly Named Director of Video and Analytics

Franklin Miskelly Bio



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang filled out the last full-time position on his coaching staff on Monday afternoon (July 31) with the hiring of Franklin Miskelly as Director of Video and Analytics.

Miskelly arrives at K-State after a two-year stint (2021-23) as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State for head coaches Ben Howland and Chris Jans, helping the Bulldogs win 39 games and advance to the postseason in back-to-back seasons, including the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23. He also assisted in the development of a pair of First Team All-SEC selections in Iverson Molinar (2022) and Tolu Smith (2023).

The two-time MSU graduate and native of Flowood, Miss., was a student manager for Howland from 2019-21.

“We’re excited to welcome Franklin and his wife McKenzie to the K-State family,” said Tang. “We love his energy and enthusiasm and believe he will continue to grow our video and analytic operations. He comes highly recommended by Coach (Ben) Howland, Coach (Chris) Jans and his staff at Mississippi State.”

All told, Miskelly was part of 77 wins while at Mississippi State, including a pair of 20-win seasons (2019-20 and 2022-23) and three postseason appearances (two NIT and one NCAA Tournament).

“To earn my first full-time position at K-State with Coach Tang and this staff is a surreal feeling,” said Miskelly. “I’m thankful beyond words that he has allowed me to join his staff and continue to elevate the K-State program. It’s not very often that your personal values align with your professional aspirations, so McKenzie and I are excited about taking this next step in our lives and joining the K-State family.

Coach Tang really embraces the analytical side of the game and that’s something that I take tremendous pride in,” said Miskelly. “I have a passion for accumulating data and presenting it in a clear and concise way that will help our staff better coach and develop our players. I’m excited about getting started.”

Miskelly takes the position formerly held by Anthony Winchester, who was promoted to an on-court role as the Special Assistant to the Head coach on June 27. Winchester and Chief of Staff Marco Borne will now serve in on-court coaching roles after the NCAA passed legislation allowing two extra on-court coaches in men’s and women’s basketball in 2023-24.

This past season, Miskelly helped a MSU squad return to college basketball’s biggest stage with 21 victories and an NCAA Tournament appearance in Jans’ first season. The Bulldogs climbed as high as No. 15 in the national rankings after an 11-0 start, which matched the program’s second-best start to a season. The team captured signature wins over BIG EAST regular season and tournament champion Marquette as well as NCAA Tournament teams Arkansas, Missouri, TCU and Texas A&M, while finishing the season with victories in eight of their last 11 games.

Smith, an All-SEC First Team selection by both the league coaches and the Associated Press, led the league in field goal percentage (57.2) and was second in rebounding (8.5 rpg.) and eighth in scoring (15.8 ppg.). The Bulldogs had three players – Dashawn Davis, Cameron Matthews and Shakeel Moore – post at least 50 steals for the first time in program history while all ranking in the SEC’s top-10.

In his first season back as a graduate assistant, Miskelly helped MSU post an 18-16 record, including wins over NCAA Tournament participants Alabama and Arkansas, and advance to the NIT in Howland’s final season in 2021-22. Molinar ranked in the SEC’s top-10 in four categories, including third in scoring (17.5 ppg.) and free throw percentage (86.8), en route to receiving First Team All-SEC honors.

Miskelly was a student manager for two seasons (2019-21) under Howland at MSU, guiding the Bulldogs to 38 wins and a trip to the NIT Championship game in 2020-21. The Maroon and White were projected to advance to the NCAA Tournament in 2019-20, assembling 20 wins with 11 coming in SEC play, before it was cancelled due COVID. The team earned 18 victories in 2020-21, including wins over Saint Louis, Richmond and Louisiana Tech to advance to the NIT Finals, where they lost to Memphis.

In between his two stints at his alma mater, Miskelly spent six months as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss, where he met Winchester while both worked for first-year head coach Jay Ladner.

Miskelly began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Winston Academy in Louisville, Miss., in 2018-19, helping the Patriots double their win total and post a winning record. He helped in all facets of the program, including serving as head coach on multiple occasions.

Miskelly earned his Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Mississippi State in May 2021. He added a master’s degree in sport administration in May 2023.

Miskelly, and his wife McKenzie, who have known each other since the age of 8 and been dating since high school will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in October.

