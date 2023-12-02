Miracle on 34th Street in Abilene

The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better way to usher in the festive spirit than with the timeless charm of Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical, presented at the Great Plains Theatre in Abilene.

According to the organization, this heartwarming production is a joyous celebration for the whole family.

Unwrapping the Wonder

Meredith Willson, renowned for his musical masterpiece The Music Man, brings another classic to life with Miracle on 34th Street. The narrative revolves around Doris Walker, a single mother determined to shield her daughter Susan from romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, enters the scene with a plan to win Doris’s heart by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy’s, where Doris works. Little do they know that Macy’s Santa may indeed be the real Kris Kringle, setting off a wave of love that transforms even the most cynical hearts in New York City.

A Delightful Blend of Humor and Heart

Filled with humor, spectacle, and a score that includes beloved songs like “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” and “My State, My Kansas,” Miracle on 34th Street is a genuine family entertainment experience.

Showtime Extravaganza

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic at Great Plains Theatre with multiple showtimes to accommodate your holiday schedule. Many performances are scheduled throughout December, ensuring you can catch the enchanting spectacle at a time that suits you.