Miracle of a Game

For the third year in a row, there was a miracle in Salina. The Yard baseball facility recently hosted its third annual Miracle Game at Bill Burke Park.

The Miracle Game was created to give every child the opportunity to “play ball.” It has grown into a meaningful community event that brings together children of all abilities for an evening filled with fun, laughter, and connection.

Brian Guyett, operations manager of The Yard, was pleased with this year’s event.

Each Miracle Game serves as a reminder that baseball is a sport for everyone and highlights the strength of the Salina community. Organizing the event requires extensive time and support from local businesses and volunteers, and community participation continues to grow stronger each year.