Minor’s major effort keeps A’s guessing

After allowing three home runs in a back-and-forth game against the Twins last week, Minor had everything working Thursday night and limited the damage to just one homer — Jed Lowrie’s solo shot in the fourth on an inside curveball. Other than that, Minor kept the A’s off-balance with his fastball (12 whiffs and nine called strikes), changeup, curveball and slider, all of which kept the A’s offense guessing for much of the night.