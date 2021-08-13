Minor sunk by homers in 100th quality start

While the two homers from Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill broke up Minor’s no-hit bid with one out in the fourth, the Royals’ lefty did still toss a quality start — and reached a major milestone doing so. It was Minor’s 100th career quality start, and he became the 14th active left-hander to reach 100 for his career, joining names such as Clayton Kershaw (271), Jon Lester (257), Madison Bumgarner (196), Chris Sale (162) and Dallas Keuchel (141).