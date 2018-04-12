Salina’s Professional indoor football team is reaching out to a Salina high school student, who after taking a year off to battle cancer is now preparing to get back on the field for his senior season.

Team President and CEO Ricky Bertz says the Liberty are supporting Salina Central High School student Greg Gibson’s “minor setback, major comeback effort”. Gibson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancerous bone tumor, in April of last year.

During this Saturday’s Salina Liberty home game the team will wear special edition jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Each Jersey will have the player’s individual number on the front, but Gibson’s name on the back. The jerseys will also have a yellow cancer ribbon on them.

Bertz said that along with auctioning the jerseys, the team has also started a public pledge drive, with a donation made for every touchdown the Liberty scores on Saturday. The goal is $1,000.

Funds raised on Saturday night will go to Gibson’s family and to the clinic where he was treated.

Gibson told KSAL News he received his last cancer treatment in February. The treatments were a success, and right now he is cancer free. He must receive periodic checkups, though, to make sure it hasn’t returned.

Gibson played football for the Mustangs when he was diagnosed and had to take his junior year off while he was going through cancer treatments. Eric Berry from the Kansas City Chiefs and James Conner from the Pittsburgh Steelers, two NFL players who overcame cancer to play football again, are inspirations for Gibson. He looks forward to getting back on the field at the newly renovated Salina Stadium for his senior season.

The Salina Liberty have started a franchise best 3-1 this season. Reserve your seats for the game against the Omaha Beef are available through the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Kickoff is at 6:30 Saturday night.