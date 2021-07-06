Minor rolls until tumultuous 7th sinks Royals

On the flipside, Minor has an opponents’ batting average of .296 the third time through the lineup this season, with eight doubles and three home runs allowed. But some context is required for those numbers, too. With the way Minor was pitching Monday, the Royals could save their bullpen for the second day in a row, especially during a 20-game stretch without an off-day. He was efficient through six, and perhaps he could have stolen one or two outs before handing things over the bullpen.