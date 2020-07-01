Minor League Baseball Shelves 2020 Season

There will not be any Minor League Baseball this year.

The organization announced it has canceled the 2020 season after Major League Baseball said it would not provide players for their affiliated teams.

MiLB President Pat O’Conner explained this will be the first summer without minor league action since it was founded in 1901.

He called it a sad day but noted clubs can start focusing on 2021 without having the uncertainty surrounding this season.

Major League Baseball had its own issues trying to get a 2020 season underway, as well.