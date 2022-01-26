Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accident

A two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening has left one injured and a fire hydrant damaged.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2004 Honda Odyssey van was driving east on Walnut. The driver of the Odyssey, a 64-year-old Salina woman, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup going south on College. The Silverado left the roadway and struck a City of Salina fire hydrant.

The driver of the Odyssey was cited for failing to stop at a stoplight and was reported to have had minor injuries. The driver of the Silverado, a 64-year-old Salina man, was uninjured.

Both vehicles had minor damage. The Odyssey was towed from the scene.