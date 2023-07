A Salina man who allegedly failed to yield at an intersection is blamed for causing a crash that damaged three vehicles an a mailbox.

Salina Police say Ethan McIntyre of Herington was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica headed east on State Street. He failed to yield at the intersection with College and hit an SUV and a small passenger car. After hitting the two vehicles McIntyre then hit a mailbox.

There were minor injuries in the crash.