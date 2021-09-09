Minor Injuries in Rear-End Collision

A vehicle accident yesterday evening has left one Salina woman with minor injuries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that around 5:35, a 2013 Nissan Versa hit a 2015 Honda Fit from behind at a stop light. This occurred at the intersection of South Ohio St. and Albert Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, a 33-year-old Salina man, said he dropped something in the floorboard and reached down to pick it up, shielding his view of the road. The female driver of the Honda complained of back pain after the collision and took herself to a nearby hospital. Two teenage passengers in the Honda were uninjured.

The Versa suffered a fair amount of front-end damage, and the Fit had similar rear-end damage.

The male driver of the Nissan was cited for inattentive driving.