Minor Injuries Following Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffSeptember 6, 2022

On September 3rd officers responded to a two vehicle accident at the corner of Cherokee and Republic.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a 16-year-old-male in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the Cherokee and Republic intersection. Mikal Terrell a 29-year-old from Salina initiated a turn in front of the Silverado as it proceeded through the intersection causing damage to the passenger side of Terrell’s 2000 Toyota Camry.

The 16-year-old’s Silverado sustained front end damage and he was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital with reported leg and pelvic pain. He was cited for Violation of Restrictions and Inattentive Driving.

Terrell’s Camry was removed from the scene by a wrecker and Terrell was cited for No Proof of Insurance and Driving on a Suspended License.

