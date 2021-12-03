Minor Injuries After Red Light Run

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon led to one Salina resident having minor injuries.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2:10 p.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot going west on Crawford St. ran a red light and hit a 1993 Mercury Topaz going north on Front Street.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The 74-year-old female driver of the Topaz suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 75-year-old female driver of the Pilot was cited for failing to stop at a stoplight.