Minor Injuries after Crash on Crawford

Salina Police worked a two car injury crash on Tuesday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, both drivers in the accident that occurred near the intersection of Crawford and 5th had minor injuries because the airbags deployed.

Police say the 48-year-old female driver from Salina was cited for failure to yield and she had no driver’s license to operate the 2018 Jeep Cherokee she was in.

The Jeep and a 2014 Chevy Cruz both had significant front end damage and were towed from the scene.

Both drivers were checked by EMS but not transported to the hospital.