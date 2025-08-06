Minor Injuries after 3 Car Crash

A three car crash tied up traffic on northbound I-135 near the State Street exit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports there were some minor injuries associated with the accident involving a driver from Bennington, Kansas and two vehicles from Colorado.

Troopers say around 4:15pm the driver of a 2013 Chevy Avalanche was northbound on I-135 and rear ended a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Heather Chamoff of Bennington. The Acadia then struck a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Baker Darley, 22 of Centennial, CO and Hailie Rodarte, 25 of Parker, CO were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.